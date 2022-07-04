In Pictures: Record number of vehicles on display at vintage rally in Leighton Buzzard

On June 26, families visited Pages Park to see an impressive collection of vehicles - from military to motorcycles, and commercial vehicles to tractors.

After a very busy morning, vehicles filled the entire field and the total count for cars and commercial vehicles was a record of 138, with motorcycles and scooters at 52, and 190 exhibits in total.

Organiser Andrew Robinson said: "On a sunny morning at 7.30am, railway volunteers gathered at the Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway to open the gates of Pages Park and allow entrants into the annual Vintage Vehicle Rally.

"Within minutes, the early arrival of one of the first exhibits preceded a constant flow of vehicles including vintage and classic cars, motorcycles, fire engines and some commercial vehicles dating from 1937 to more recent vehicles.

"The number of pre-booked exhibits were swelled by a considerable number of first time visitors.

"The show represented a varied number of manufacturers which were well-presented and internationally diverse, including cars from the UK, France, Germany, Italy and the USA - plenty to look at during that glorious, sunny day."

Meanwhile, steam engines were working the two-train service on the Leighton Buzzard Railway: Sezela No 4 and Avonside No 1738 of 1915 (recently having been through overhaul), together with the regular locomotive, Doll, and Andrew Barclay locomotive of 1919.

They carried a record number of passengers for a Sunday (400) with trains “filled to capacity”.

Andrew added: "I would like to thank all the exhibitors for attending and to the volunteers who helped during the day."

