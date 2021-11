Full Remembrance Sunday commemorations took place in Leighton Buzzard yesterday following the disruption to last year caused by the pandemic.

There was a parade from Lake Street to Church Square, wreath laying at the Leighton Buzzard war memorial following the national two minutes’ silence at 11am and a service conducted in All Saints Church.

Scroll through part two of our online gallery featuring another 31 photos by Jane Russell.

For part one click here.

