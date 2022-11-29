In Pictures: The fun continues at Leighton Buzzard's magical Christmas Festival and Santa Dash

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

The winter fun at Leighton Buzzard Christmas Festival continued on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the town's charter market, along with the Handmade and craft market, took place in the High Street, while there was plenty of entertainment to be had from the Heath Band, May Blossom, Nathaniel Howell and some cheeky elves, who brought festive cheer to town.

On Sunday, there was another opportunity to shop for a unique gift when the festive market returned to the High Street along with performances from Lissie Allsopp, James Allen, Jingle Bells and There’s Nothing Like a Dame. Hot food and drinks kept shoppers toasty as they browsed the stalls throughout the day, while it was the last chance for youngsters to visit the funfair.

Chairman of LB First, Gennaro Borrelli, said: "Saturday went really well and we had a bumper charter market. The weather was just perfect for it. The Leighton Fun Runners also had a good turnout of people for the Santa Dash and everyone was having fun raising vital funds for the KidsOut charity, which is based in Church Square. I know they will be very grateful and the Santa Dash really brings a smile and cheer to everyone's faces.

"The event on the Sunday was great, just a steady stream of people through the High Street all day long. The food stalls were really busy and we had some really good High Street entertainers, which helped to create a lovely atmosphere. We had friends, family, children; everyone was enjoying themselves."

Leighton Buzzard Christmas Festival Christmas characters greet shoppers in the High Street.

Leighton Buzzard Christmas Festival The Santa Dash!

Leighton Buzzard Christmas Festival Did you spot Santa's reindeer?

Leighton Buzzard Christmas Festival The Leighton Fun Runners were raising money for KidsOut.