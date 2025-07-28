In pictures: thousands enjoy Linslade canal festival

The event delivered a full day of music, heritage, and family-friendly entertainment.

The paddocks area came alive with performances from the Andy Smythe Band, Wayland Smithy, The Brass Junkies and The Romancers, while Peace Meadow played host to Abbie Gathard, Rising & Open Voices and Ukietoones while Andrew & Edmund provided entertainment in the Poplars.

Visitors strolling along the canal tow-atch enjoyed a fascinating display of working, trade, and pleasure boats.

The Dunstable & District Boat Club held demonstrations and conversations about canal boating, while traders offered handmade crafts and canal-themed memorabilia.

Historic narrowboats Raymond and Nutfield made a welcome return, providing a glimpse into the working life of the canals.

On land, traditional craft demonstrations, including stick making, skep building, and wood carving, drew crowds of all ages, while charities were on hand to share their environmental work and community initiatives.

The paddocks also featured a bustling marketplace with crafts, food traders, and a traditional funfair for younger visitors. At the lakeside, storytelling sessions, hands-on workshop and a vintage fire engine delighted families, while the Birds of Brey enthralled audiences in the Poplars area.

The town council extends sincere thanks to all who contributed, including Taylor Wimpey for the sponsorship of re-cyclable cups for the Bar, The Canal & River Trust, and Friends of Tiddenfoot alongside The Greensand Trust, The Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade and Central Bedfordshire Council for their vital support.

