"I had tears in my eyes as I stood with the crowd”

'Totally Buzzstocked' is becoming a phrase for the party people of Leighton Buzzard at the second year of Buzzstock Music Festival.

Thousands turned out for two days of entertainment featuring 18 acts including the UK’s leading tribute bands and local artists.

Organiser Drena said: "I had tears in my eyes as I stood with the crowd singing along to our final band at the end of the night. The warmth and beautiful spirit of everyone who came along was overwhelming and made our festival the family-friendly and safe place we dreamed of. Kids and adults all embraced the festival vibe with glitter, face painting, hats and flowers and It was wonderful to see so many children and teenagers get a chance to enjoy their first festival in a secure environment. We are immensely grateful for everyone's support and we loved it."

Partygoer Brett said: "We had a brilliant time Friday night. The setup was great, food brilliant, entertainment brilliant but the best thing for us was the freedom the kids had; they and their friends had the best time we could leave them to go off feeling they were safe. Well done on a brilliant event.”

This year for the first time Buzzstock Music Festival featured a second Spotlight Stage, supported by KidsOut and Quinns Construction, to highlight local bands and artists including The 38s, Jennifer Sings, Tiptoe Apollo, Maggie Moulds, The Band Isabelle duo, Izzy whatnot, Lauren McCormack and the Roberts Family band ft Michelle Clay.

On the main stage Friday's headline was a tribute to Oasis by Oasish and on Saturday the crowd had their hands in the air to Flash, a tribute to Queen. Other tributes were to Green Day, Stereophonics, The Killers, Ed Sheeran, Kylie Minogue, Little Mix and Take That.

Organiser Garry said: "We pay a little bit more to ensure that we get the UK's leading tribute acts, these guys are incredible musicians and highly professional; they really are as close to the real thing as you can get and of course they don't play something off their new album. We also have an incredible production team and so the sound quality is top notch, every single band complimented them and said in many cases it was superior to the better, known festivals so big thanks is due to the BT Events team."

Drena said: “We have so many people thank for their support, our Volunteers, The Bunkers Family, Shane and the team at AAVMCC, Ben and the BT Events Crew, Chloe at Jam On Toast, Kate Marriott Design, Harriet Flitton, Bekka Prideaux, NCT Leighton Buzzard, KidsOut, Quinn Groundworks, Masons Coaches, Mead Open Farm, Johnny Murph, Leighton Buzz Radio, Mimic Gifts, Michael Banks Photography, Red Rascals Creative and last, but definitely not least, our sponsors Osborne Morris & Morgan, Alpha Marketing, Jackson & Phillips, Mike Higgins Website Design and Bee Local Magazine. Anyone who is not on the list we are so sorry if we forgot to add you but we are very grateful for your help.

What is next for Buzzstock? Garry said: "as the saying goes we are 'totally Buzzstocked', we are soaking our feet, rubbing our knees and resting our backs and then watch this space, we have ideas!”

1 . Buzzstock Crowds turned out for the fun Photo: Michael Banks

2 . Buzzstock Fun in the sun at Buzzstock Photo: Michael Banks

3 . Buzzstock The event went on well into the night Photo: Michael Banks

4 . Buzzstock The event was a huge success Photo: Buzzstock