In pictures: Thousands flock to Musical themed Leighton Buzzard Carnival as it returns after pandemic hiatus

Leighton Buzzard Carnival returned on Saturday – and that was music to the ears of thousands of residents who enjoyed the fun.

With a theme of Musicals, the procession – which featured the Carnival Court of Senior Princess Hannah, Princess Anabelle and Prince Soren – was led by the new Leighton Buzzard Philharmonic Marching Band.

After judging, the procession made its way from Mentmore Road on the usual pre-pandemic route, arriving at Parsons Close Recreation Ground.

The procession winners were: Schools - 1st Pulford VA Lower School; Open - 1st Brooklands Club, 2nd Leighton Buzzard Art Society, 3rd Onyx; Walking - 1st Ocean Treasures/Switchboard LBGTQ+, 2nd TS Ocean Naval Cadets, 3rd Dogs for Good; Children's Organisations - 1st Linslade District Guides, 2nd MacIntyre (Wingrave School and Children's Residential Homes); Peter Lymbery Shield for best entry in procession - Linslade District Guides; Doreen Rolls Shield for enthusiasm - Linslade District Guides

Carnival commitee chairman Mark Freeman said: “After a two-year gap, it was brilliant to have carnival back in its home at Parsons Close Recreation Ground. People flocked out to support the performers and stall holders and were enjoying the rides and funfair – and the splash park too.

“Many groups struggled to run stalls and put procession entries in as a lot of volunteers were lost during the shutdown period and new volunteers seem hard to find. Having said that, while we missed some of our regular supporters, those who were able to take part did so with enthusiasm and made the event the success that it was.”

Mr Freeman expressed his gratitude to all the arena performers, to Luton & Dunstable Hospital Radio who hosted the area, to the Leighton Philharmonic Marching Band making their debut at carnival (and will be back in 2023), to all the procession participants and stall holders, to S&J Pierce for providing vehicles, the town council, the volunteers who helped with stewarding and his carnival team who put the whole event together.

He added: “Carnival will be back on July 8, 2023. The theme will be announced in September after we run a public ballot via our website and Facebook page on suggestions submitted.”

What did you think of the carnival? Email [email protected]

