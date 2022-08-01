In pictures: Thousands turn out for triumphant return of Linslade Canal Festival

Thousands flocked to the triumphant return of Linslade Canal Festival on Saturday.

The event at Tiddenfoot Waterside Park saw traditional craftsfolk sharing their skills and demonstrating their work – from stick makers and skep builders to wood carvers.

Meanwhile, local charities educated and informed visitors about their work within the natural environment.

Along the tow-path, those attending found delight in the working, trade and pleasure boats which joined the event. Trade boats offered the chance to purchase handmade items and canal-themed memorabilia whilst the historic working boats provided a glimpse into the past and the workings behind the canal in yesteryear.

For those looking to be entertained at the festival, traditional storytellers took to the Lakeside area to delight with traditional tales and yarns whilst stage headliners Funk Odyssey were joined in the Paddocks throughout the day by Stampede, Milady Clare’s Musicke, Chasm, Fiona Harrison, Ukietoones and Wayland Smithy band also playing.

Traders in the Paddocks area were joined by handcrafters and traditional demonstrators in the craft tent, with a traditional hand-turned funfair providing entertainment for younger visitors.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council would like to extend its thanks to supporters and local charities who assisted with the event, which include Canal & Rivers Trust, Friends of Tiddenfoot, Leighton Buzzard Better Speakers, The Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade and Central Bedfordshire Council.

1. Linslade Canal Festival Milady Clare’s Musicke Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

2. Linslade Canal Festival The Perry family learns about life on the canal on a narrowboat. Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

3. Linslade Canal Festival Aaron Habib, 4, keeps cool at the festival Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

4. Linslade Canal Festival Jacob Kaye, 5, gets up close and personal with an owl Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales