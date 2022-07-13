A group of injured army veterans who travelled across the country over the course of two-weeks for charity, stopped off at a Leighton Buzzard golf club.

On Course Foundation (OCF), a charity which supports wounded, injured and sick veterans through golf, organised the event, which started in Sandwich and finished at the home of golf in St Andrews.

The group has walked, ran, cycled, swam and canoed its way to 65 courses in England and Scotland – including Tilsworth Golf Centre in Leighton Buzzard.

The group arrived in St Andrews today.

The nationwide relay challenge was organised after the foundation was prevented from holding its tenth anniversary celebrations and fundraisers in 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the end of June, Dave Lloyd, Brendan Murray and Kev Hall cycled 5.2km via Royal Blackheath, Canary Wharf, The Shire and The Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead before handing over their pin flag to Del Sullivan for the next leg of the relay.

Del was joined by friend and OCF supporter, Mick Abbs who walked 25.8km to Tilsworth Golf Centre.

The group travelled through the Midlands, stopping off in Warwickshire, to Liverpool and Blackpool before cycling all the way up to Scotland.

The team of veterans arrived in St Andrews the day before the start of the 150th Open Championship.

In total, 56 beneficiaries took part in the two-week challenges, stopping to play some golf at each course.

So far, the group have raised nearly £17,800.