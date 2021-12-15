Inquest opens into deaths of four friends in A5 crash near Heath and Reach

Four friends who died in a crash on the A5 in October, all suffered multiple injuries and fatal burns.

A coroners court at Ampthill heard this morning (Wednesday) their car became airborne near to the Flying Fox roundabout in Heath and Reach, before landing in a field and catching fire in the early hours of October 10.

Sahir Iqbal, aged 39 from Luton, was a rear seat passenger along with Jason McGovern, aged 46, from Leighton Buzzard.

The scene of the fatal accident

Mohammed Uddin, aged 41, from Luton was a front seat passenger. Opening the inquest, senior coroner for Bedfordshire Emma Whitting was told that driver Zahir Baig, aged 39 from Luton, died from multiple injuries, fatal burns and alcohol excess.

In October the families all paid tribute to the men.

Sahir Iqbal, 39, of Trent Road, Luton, was described as a precious son, brother, father and husband.

“He was the strength of our family, we will never forget the countless times he would run to our rescue no matter where or what he was doing,” they said.

“Our big brother. A father and son so full of love. His smile will be remembered by all.

“He was unique, unrefined and transparent and there was no other like him. Many may have a heart of gold, his was a heart of diamonds.

“We will never forget you, you are irreplaceable. So until we meet again, rest in peace.”

Jason ‘Jay’ McGovern, 46, of Roosevelt Avenue, Leighton Buzzard, was the son of Valerie Closs, father to Joe Jack and brother to Daniel Wilson.

In a statement his family said: “Jay was a man of many personalities. He was generous, funny and silly at times. He would do anything to help those he cared about.

“Jay had his faults but he was well loved by those who really knew him and regarded him as a friend.

“Jay will be truly missed, especially by his wife of two months and partner for 14 years Sharon McGovern, his step daughter Marcella Clarke and his granddaughter.”

The family of Mohammed Uddin, 41, of Biscot Road, Luton, said he was “a loyal man who always guarded his family and friends”.

They added: “A devoted father of four beautiful children and loved dearly by all of his family.

“A lion-hearted brother of the community who will be remembered for generations to come.”

The family of Zahir ‘Zeus’ Baig, of Abigail Close, Luton, said: “We are absolutely devastated to have lost our heart and soul of the family.

“He was the head of our family, he was our 6ft 3ins shadow and protector. He was the best father, brother, son and uncle; someone that would do anything for his family.

“Zahir was truly one of a kind - unique and someone whose heart was so big and kind it was too big for his body.

“We ask you to pray for our brother and his friends who have so tragically lost their lives and we hope no other family has to go through this pain we are suffering today."