The ambulance service has said it will review its ‘end of shift’ policy

Lucas Pollard

A Rapid Response Paramedic based just three minutes from the road where a 14-year-old boy lay dying was not sent out because of a controversial “end of shift policy.”

An inquest heard that instead, Lucas Pollard and a 15-year-old boy who had been riding pillion on an electric dirt bike, had to wait an extra 15 minutes before an ambulance arrived at the scene in Leighton Buzzard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But his family and friends only discovered yesterday (Thursday) that an East of England Ambulance’s Rapid Response vehicle was based in the town after questions by the coroner at an inquest in Ampthill.

Flowers at the scene

Assistant coroner for Bedfordshire and Luton, Dr Sean Cummings said he found it “extraordinary” that the vehicle was just three minutes away. And he said he would be issuing a prevention of future deaths report in relation to the rigid application of the end of shift policy and communication gaps between the ambulance trust’s critical care desk and ambulance dispatchers.

And Dr Cummings added that he was surprised he was not given the information that the rapid response vehicle had been only three minutes in a report the ambulance trust had prepared for the hearing. He said: ” I am not immediately accepting there was not a deliberate attempt to mislead the court.”

The East of England Ambulance Service has now said it will be reviewing the controversial policy. Melissa Dowdeswell, chief of clinical operations at the East of England Ambulance Service, said: “Our hearts go out to Lucas’ family and friends and we apologise for the length of time it took us to get to him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Following this tragic incident, we are reviewing our end of shift policy to ensure it achieves the right balance in meeting patients’ needs and the health and wellbeing of our staff.”

The inquest heard that Lucas, from Leighton Buzzard, had been given the electric Sur-Ron dirt bike the day before after his mother Marie had won it in a raffle.

He was riding that bike at 1am on June 1 with the 15-year-old friend riding pillion, when the bike went at speed down Old Road in Linslade before wobbling at a mini roundabout and crashing. Lucas struck a street sign and suffered multiple injuries.

A neighbour heard the crash and dialled 999 at 1.33am.

David Grover, of the East of England Ambulance Service, who compiled the report for the coroner, said the ambulance trust’s end of shift policy had been introduced for staff well-being. They would only be called out in the last 30 minutes of their shift in particular circumstances such as cardiac arrest or maternity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said an ambulance was dispatched from Luton, with the crew arriving at the scene at 1.51. The Rapid Response Vehicle was just three minutes away.

Dr David Kirby from Luton and Dunstable Hospital said Lucas arrived at the hospital at 2.37am and was pronounced dead at 3.11am.

But he added that Lucas had suffered so many severe unsurvivable injuries that he would most likely have died even if the crash had happened outside the hospital. Lucas had suffered massive damage to his chest, lung, liver, spleen and pelvic area as well as internal bleeding. The 15-year-old pillion passenger survived.

“Even if he had been with us earlier it might have made a difference, but I still don’t think it would have prevented his death, “ Dr Kirby said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The coroner concluded that Lucas’ injuries were so catastrophic he would not have survived. He concluded that the teenager died following a road traffic collision.

After the hearing Lucas’s dad Lee said: “It was a total shock to hear today that the rapid response vehicle was in the town. The report by the ambulance did not mention where it was. They should have said it was three minutes away. The coroner was as shocked as we were. We are pleased the coroner has taken it on board. He is going to push for change and maybe their policy can be rewritten.”

Lucas’ sister Chloe, 25, said: “I understand why they have the (end of shift) policy, but when they knew the seriousness of the case and that they potentially were going to need an air ambulance they should. If the rapid response had gone there the assessment of what was needed could have taken place earlier.”