‘Inspiring’ repair and reuse cafe in Leighton Buzzard deserves more support says councillor

A Leighton Buzzard community scheme which repairs and reuses items needs more support a local councillor has claimed.

Leighton Linslade councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay has tabled a motion calling for Central Beds to give more support to community initiatives like Leighton Buzzard’s Repair Cafe and Library of Things.

The motion, tabled for the Central Beds full council meeting this Thursday, calls on Central Beds Council to ‘recognise the dedication and hard work of volunteers in Leighton Linslade who worked to set up the town’s first repair cafe’.

The Repair Cafe in Leighton Buzzard celebrated its 1st birthday last month with a cake brownie made by FG Bakery

And it calls on the council to explore ways to support groups like Totally Leighton Buzzard, who set up the initiative. The cafe, which recently celebrated its first birthday, offers the chance to repair broken items to give them new life rather than end up in landfill.

The motion also urges the council to support initiatives like ‘Library of Things’, which allows residents to borrow tools and equipment, saving money and reducing waste.

The Lib Dem councillor said: “I have visited the Leighton Buzzard Repair Cafe and seen for myself the brilliant work the group of volunteers are doing in sharing their skills to help repair broken items and give them new life. They are truly inspiring.

