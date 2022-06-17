'Inspiring' schoolboys with kind hearts clean graffiti from Wally's memorial bench in Leighton Buzzard

On Tuesday (June 14) Mackenzie Blunden, Lennon Hunt, and Joshua Hunt had met up before the start of school at Parson's Close Recreation Ground when they spotted the bright, ugly paint marks on the seat.
With a scourer supplied by headteacher David Heather of Pulford's Lower School, they set about cleaning the graffiti from the bench - and all in time to start the day's lessons!
Mackenzie's mum, Tracey Blunden, told the LBO: "They had seen Wally at Wilko and we had explained to them the significance of the bench, so they thought it was a good idea to give it a clean.
"Mackenzie said, 'We have got to get it off'. I'd only got my handbag and nothing else so Mr Heather came out and brought us a scourer.
"They were very good, they took it in turns to clean two bits each."
The memorial bench was erected in March in memory of Wally, who was famous for being Britain's oldest poppy seller.
The former World War Two motor mechanic died in March 2020 and the bench was gifted to the community by Leighton-Linslade Town Council.
Tracey said: "We're so proud of the boys.
"Hopefully it will give whoever did it food for thought, and I hope someone sits down and talks to them about the sacrifices made during the war."
Lennon and Joshua's mum, Laura Hunt, said: "Lennon and Joshua both knew Wally and why the bench was installed, so it means a lot to them.
"I am absolutely bursting with pride."
Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor, Pat Carberry, said: "This is not a story about mindless vandalism but about young people stepping forward to put right the damage incurred.
"These children are to be applauded and are a credit to their family and our entire community.
"It is inspiring that a new generation and one so young would seek to be like Wally and be a force for good."
Laura added: "The wonderful thing is that the boys don't see that they've done anything special; they're just kindhearted children.
"The people responsible for the graffiti should see that children as young as four have been cleaning up after them. I hope they're ashamed of themselves."