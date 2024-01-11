On 10 January Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club hosted three other camera clubs, on Zoom conferencing, in the Second Round of the annual Rosebowl Competition.

The Rosebowl is the premier inter-club competition of the Chilterns Association of Camera Clubs. It is a Projected Digital Images competition of three “rounds”, run from October to February, in which random groups of clubs are matched against each other.

For each match, each club submits 15 images. The images are marked and points allocated to the clubs according to their order by marks awarded. The twelve clubs with the most points after all three rounds then contest the Rosebowl Final next April. Leighton Buzzard finished seventh last April.

The judge for this event was Amanda Wright, the External Competitions Secretary of Ealing & Hampshire House PS and an experienced CACC judge.

Tin Man Alley by David Manning ARPS

After Amanda had carefully assessed the images, Amersham PS emerged as the winners, with Leighton Buzzard and Woodley PC equal second, and Harrow CC fourth.