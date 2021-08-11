Investment in flood protection for Leighton Buzzard is welcomed by MP

Flooding risk in Leighton Buzzard is to be addressed as part of new Government investment to protect communities.

South West Beds MP Andrew Selous has welcomed the news that two projects in the town will benefit as part of the £5.2billion allocated in The Flood and Coastal Erosion Investment Plan which covers a period up until 2027.

In all, South West Bedfordshire will receive £145,338 for flood protection, with the two projects in Leighton Buzzard being led by Central Bedfordshire Council.

MP pleased at investment to prevent flooding

The first, a Surface Water Flood scheme, will look at a range of options to mitigate flooding from overland flow and drainage capacity issues to properties along Heron Road.

Mr Selous said: “Flooding can devastate communities - too many homes and families in South West Bedfordshire have sadly fallen victim to this, and so we must put the necessary protections in place to tackle it.

"I was sent the outline of the funding by the Government, and they highlighted Heron Road. I think there must be a slight dip on the road which is why they have highlighted that road.

"The plans are proactive, in case there might be a problem in the future. I think the most helpful thing is that we are making sure there is not a problem in the future, so people can live safely in their homes.

"The £145,338 to protect 16 homes and businesses in South West Bedfordshire will help to deliver on this by boosting the design and construction of flood alleviation schemes and putting the necessary measures in place to protect homes from flooding.

"This will help to guard homes and families from the devastating impact of flooding, allowing people to feel reassured about the safety of their home."

The second project will be primarily a study of Leighton Buzzard at this stage as approximately 77 properties have shown to be at risk through current mapping .

This study will provide a more detailed analysis of intervention, costs and benefits to identify a preferred package of works to reduce the risk.

The funding will be accompanied by a consultation in the autumn, where the Government will look at how to better protect frequently flooded communities, following a call for evidence earlier this year.

It will consider how to strengthen the assessment of local circumstances, such as where areas have flooded on multiple occasions, when allocating funding during the six-year plan.

In relation to the second project Mr Selous said: "They have not given any information on where those homes are in the area.

"The Environment Agency is always mapping areas and looking at nearby rivers and looking at what could be a problem, and someone has highlighted Heron Road.

"It is a good thing that they are looking at ways to protect homes before there are any problems.

"If any local residents have concerns about what measures they will be doing, where and how long it will take, they can get in touch with me and I will go back to the Environment Agency and raise the questions to get more information."

A spokesperson for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “In response to localised flooding, we have proposed allocation of funding by the Environment Agency on the Flood and Coastal Risk Management capital programme for future years to deliver work in the area.

"The first step is to undertake study work which will identify those properties at risk and any potential flood alleviation works which could help mitigate this.

"This will enable us to develop a viable business case to the Environment Agency and unlock further funding in the future for scheme delivery.”