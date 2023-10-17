The interior of The Cottage in Leighton Buzzard

Leighton Buzzard has a new restaurant which has opened in one of the most historic buildings in the town.

The Cottage, a traditional Italian bistro and bar with a twist, opened its doors on Hockliffe Street, this week to the public for the first time.

Serving dishes from across Italy and the Mediterranean, using only the best seasonal produce, the refurbished setting offers a relaxed environment where its staff look forward to welcoming the town.

Formally Martini Restaurant, the building is thought to be one of the oldest cottages in the town, dating back to the 1500s. Renaming the restaurant ‘The Cottage’ is a nod to its heritage and its refurbishment has given the space a modern look that still retains a cozy cottage atmosphere.

Owner of The Cottage, Alessandro Malpede says: “Myself and the team and really excited to reveal what we’ve be working on over the past six weeks and can’t wait to welcome our first customers. Leighton Buzzard has seen significant change over the past few years and we hope The Cottage adds another new independent business to a High Street full of creative and fresh ideas.”