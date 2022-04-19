It's bloom or bust as fears that Leighton Buzzard roundabout could scupper Gold chances for RHS Anglia in Bloom

It's bloom or bust as hardworking Leighton-Linslade volunteers fear a town roundabout could scupper their chances of a gold award.

A report from the Friends of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom was discussed by the town council's Policy and Finance Committee recently, as the group wished to raise awareness about a "neglected" area.

The roundabout outside The White House is said to be full of "grass and weeds", and the volunteers are concerned it could cost them valuable points in the RHS Anglia in Bloom competition.

Photographs of the weeds from the report.

The report states: "Our problem – and that for the town – is that this roundabout is at the start and finish of our judging route and must leave a lasting impression on the judges especially as first impressions often colour a person’s overall view.

"As we begin to plan for Anglia in Bloom this year, we are concerned that there is a chance that, in the future, the loss of points which this results in from the judges could drag us down below the Gold Standard. The roundabout is a major gateway to the town and at the moment gives the impression to residents and visitors that the town doesn’t care about its roadside spaces which is definitely not true. The group has contacted Central Bedfordshire itself about this issue most recently in 2021 but the problem remains ongoing."

The group reported that over the years the roundabout has only been maintained once a year by Central Bedfordshire Council, and that much self set grass and weeds have grown in the "bare patches left when some plants died", and in-between the existing vegetation.

The report commented: "CBC’s once a year maintenance involved strimming and tidying the hedges at the back of the five segments and levelling anything that was growing to the height of the low growing shrubs.

Photographs of the weeds from the report.

"Regrowth of grass and weeds was rapid. The pictures show one of the beds in July 2021 before and after the CBC’s once a year maintenence. Grass and weeds very quickly regrew on the bare patches."

The aim of the Friends of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom is to maintain its two community gardens and to work with Leighton-Linslade Town Council (LLTC) to "improve the general green environment", focusing of course, on the competition.

Leighton-Linslade has previously been awarded a low Gold Award for several years by the Anglia in Bloom judges, and the volunteers have tried to improve areas along the judging route with the guidance of Ian Haynes [Head of Grounds and Environmental Services at LLTC].

Talking about the group's previous successes, the report added: "We helped the Town Council create and now care for the Drought Garden next to Mary Bassett Lower School, which is an excellent example of modification of planting to cope with our warming climate.

"After a period of long negotiation with officers at Central Bedfordshire we were given permission to improve the two segments around the North Street Roundabout. These had become very neglected with many weeds and dead plants and obviously had had little maintenance. We now maintain these areas. We are very grateful to the Town Council for providing the money for railings around the road side of the beds after Central Bedfordshire Council failed to see that safety was an issue.

"People used to cross the road diagonally over the central circle of the roundabout regularly which was unsafe but they also trampled the newly added plants. We managed to talk to CBC and had the long thin bed removed which was on North Street as people were constantly walking across it."