A new fishing shop in Leighton Buzzard which opened at the weekend is proving a great catch with customers.

Tight Lines Tackle and Bait, located on North Street, is the brainchild of Simon Foxwell, and opened to customers on Saturday, August 23.

Simon runs the shop with help from his partner Emily Young and their collie dog Holly, and told the LBO that early business had been very busy.

"The response from customers has been incredible and our first few days have been amazing," Simon said.

Tight Lines is run by Simon Foxwell, with support from his partner Emily and their collie dog Holly!

"Everyone has been so friendly and all saying the same thing – Leighton Buzzard really needed a local tackle shop."

Business was so busy on the opening two days that a last-minute decision was taken to close the shop on Bank Holiday Monday to do stock counts and prepare orders.

The shop sells live bait including worms, maggots and casters, plus other essential items for anglers such as groundbait, pellets, mixes and liquids.

Simon said customers had remarked that the shop was what the town needed following the closure of Browns, an independent tackle shop based in Leighton Buzzard in February.

Tight Lines Tackle and Bait is planning to grow and expand its range of products, and has also launched a competition inviting customers to share photos of catches they have made using the shop’s tackle and bait.

The shop is having its first evening opening today (August 28), until 8pm, and posted on social media it had a fresh supply of maggots and worms delivered in readiness.

