'It's really gone downhill': Claims of declining standards at Leighton Buzzard leisure centre

Everyone Active has been accused of a decline in standards at Leighton Buzzard's Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre.

The company won the contract from Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) in 2023 – but one customer claims that after initially having "high hopes", people have been left "less that impressed".

Gym-goer Amanda Haynes claimed there have been multiple issues at the centre – including a pool accidentally being drained, staff shortages, and broken equipment.

Everyone Active says it is working closely with CBC to ensure that its facilities are "safe and enjoyable" for customers and that its membership rates are "very competitive".

The main pool at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre.

But Amanda, 43, from Linslade, claimed: "Since their management began, the quality of service and community engagement has noticeably declined.”

She says that gym users have experienced “several price hikes” and added: "Furthermore, gym equipment frequently breaks down and can take over six months to be repaired.

"The pool is often closed due to a shortage of lifeguards, and water machines are regularly out of order. Additionally, one of the studio’s air-conditioning units regularly fails, making it unsafe for workouts.

"While these issues may seem insignificant to some, they profoundly affect those of us who depend on this facility for physical activity, social interaction, and overall community well-being.

"It’s clear that Everyone Active is indifferent to these problems as they haven’t even informed us of these changes.”

Amanda claimed that the pool mishap was because one of the staff members was meant to empty it a little, but "forgot" and drained it entirely.

She claimed "I remember they [Tiddenfoot] said it cost £20,000 to refill.

"Then the price of swimming lessons went up. Coincidence? I think it was about £38 to £43. It doesn’t seem significant, but think how many children go and prices are rising everywhere."

Everyone Active said it was down to an “operational issue in the plant room”.

She added that the broken air conditioning units result in classes having to move – recalling a time they "had to take all the [gym] bikes downstairs and move them to the squash court".

She claimed: "When Everyone Active took over, everyone had high hopes. They seem to be spending money where they don’t need to spend it and have forgotten what’s important to people: to make sure classes run; to make sure that they pay staff well, and to make sure equipment is working and available.

"[Instead] they seem to have spent money on new mats and new advertising.

"It is a shame. It’s really gone downhill and it could so easily be rectified."

Gary Foley, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We believe our membership rates are very competitive for the fantastic facilities we offer, with any changes in line with inflation.

“The main pool was briefly closed in September due to an operational issue in the plant room, but is currently open for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy.

“We staged a successful lifeguard recruitment drive in September and are pleased to say our gym equipment, air conditioning and water fountains are in full working order.

“We continue to work closely with CBC to ensure the facilities are safe and enjoyable for customers, and look forward to the completion of the new leisure centre for the area next year.”

