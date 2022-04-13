Jobs boost from Wizz Air at Luton Airport

The deal means the airline will increase frequencies on six existing routes from the airport – to Bacau, Craiova, Iasi, Sibiu and Timisoara in Romania, as well as to Wroclaw in Poland from 11 May 2022.

This expansion will see the airline increase its slot portfolio by 167,000 seats, cementing its position as the largest operator at London Luton Airport with over 5.6 million seats in total for the summer season. Tickets for the routes are on sale now on wizzair.com and on the airline’s mobile app.

Wizz Air is adding more slots at Luton Airport

Passengers travelling with Wizz Air from London Luton will now have the choice of ultra-low fare routes to 75 destinations from the airport. The successful bid for more slots demonstrates Wizz Air’s long-term commitment to both the airport and surrounding region, providing an extra boost to the local economy and creating more local jobs.

Wizz Air is recruiting for ambitious cabin and flight crew at London Luton Airport, and welcomes applications from experienced cabin crew, as well as those with no previous experience. The airline also recently announced the biggest ever pay rise for its UK base cabin crew. Open recruitment days will be held on 19 and 26 April 2022 at the Courtyard by Marriott Luton Airport. For more information, visit: careers.wizzair.com/content/EventsCabinCrew/.