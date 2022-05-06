Join Leighton-Linslade Mayor at annual civic service to celebrate ‘wonderful community’

The annual service is a celebratory event to give thanks for the local community and is expected to be attended by representatives of many local groups and organisations as well as town councillors, with participation by local uniformed groups.

The service, which starts at 3pm at All Saints Church, will include the presentation of the 2022 Community Volunteer Awards to Pam Brown of the Leighton Buzzard Voluntary Patient Transport group and to Caryn Fripp for her volunteer work with the Leighton Buzzard Netball Club, as well as a presentation of centenary ribbons by Vice Lord Lieutenant, Chris Sharwood-Smith MBE, to the local Royal British Legion.

Readings will be done by the Vice Lord Lieutenant, Chris Sharwood-Smith MBE and the High Sheriff, Lady Jane Clifford.

Mayor Farzana Kharawala

The Town Mayor, Councillor Farzana Kharawala, will also be presenting cheques to her chosen charities following 18 months of fundraising.

Despite the challenges presented by the Covid pandemic and its restrictions, the Mayor has led a number of innovative initiatives to raise funds for her charities with great success. Representatives of Home-Start Central Bedfordshire, CHUMS charity, Macmillan Cancer Support and Freddie and Friends Sunshine Stop have been invited along to collect their much-deserved donations.