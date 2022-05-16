Jubilee beacon to be lit by Leighton-Linslade Town Council to celebrate Queen's 70 year reign

The celebratory beacon is one of thousands being lit in the UK and the Commonwealth, and forms part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.

It will be lit at Parson’s Close Recreation Ground on Thursday, June 2, and will be one of over 2,022 on display from charities, communities, and faith groups all over the UK.

Town Mayor, Councillor Farzana Kharawala, said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.

An image from the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations in 2016 when the Town Council lit a beacon and invited residents to a fireworks display. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

"It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.

"We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty to celebrate her 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.”

In addition, beacons will be lit in all 54 Commonwealth capitals and the principal beacon lighting will take place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening.

This will take the form of a lighting installation with The Queen’s Green Canopy ‘Tree of Trees’ sculpture and projections onto the front of Buckingham Palace.

This innovative new way of taking part in the beacon lighting will reflect the Royal Family’s long history championing environmental causes.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons and Associated Activities have been conceived and organised by Pageantmaster Bruno Peek and his dedicated team.

Bruno Peek LVO OBE OPR said: “Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, thousands of beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“For the first time, town criers, pipers, buglers and choirs from the UK and the Commonwealth will come together to join in the celebrations in their own individual and special way. It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and unity of the nation and the Commonwealth.

"The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment. We would like to light up the nation and the Commonwealth in her honour.”