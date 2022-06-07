Jubilee spirit at Clipstone Brook with cakes, artwork and even a visit from 'the Queen!'

Students even had a special visit from the monarch herself (headteacher Mrs Raey in disguise!) as they asked questions about her 70-year reign and day-to-day life.

Other highlights included a project entitled 'What do you imagine when you think of the Queen? Art inspired by her majesty', and a Jubilee Cake decorating competition and sale, which was won by pupils Rogue, Toby, Olivia and Maggie.

A Clipstone Brook Lower School spokeswoman said: "We wanted to celebrate the Jubilee, as celebrations are an important part of our R.E curriculum, as well as being a momentous occasion of national importance.

Artwork by Clipstone Lower School.

"The children are aware of the Jubilee from the news and as part of our well rounded curriculum the learning about the Queen encompassed all areas, including some of her other Jubilee celebrations, and memories from the children's parents, grandparents and families.

"The children questioned the commonwealth and why the Queen is important in so many other nations."

Reading sparked the children's curiosity, as they researched facts about Her Majesty online, and the children's literacy skills were demonstrated in writing letters, describing a day inside Buckingham palace, and what the Queen might like to do on her day off.

The pupils thoroughly enjoyed all the creative aspects of the day from making bunting, which is displayed throughout the school, to creating works of art inspired by the Queen.

Mrs Raey dressed as Her Majesty The Queen.

The spokeswoman added: "Each class considered what came to mind from the Queen's amazing fashion, her castles and residences, stamps, coins, horses, and corgis.

"The children were astonished by the fact the Queen has reigned for 70 years as this is a huge number to such young children.

"The children were impressed and enthralled by the visit from the Queen, her voice and her great knowledge to answer their questions and the suspension of disbelief could be felt in the room - and the older children certainly entered into the spirit for their younger peers."

