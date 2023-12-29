Keech Hospice Care is helping Leighton Buzzard people recycle their Christmas trees

Keech Hospice Care will collect and recycle your Christmas tree for a donation that will not only benefit the environment but will also help children with life-limiting illnesses

Keech Hospice Care’s Christmas tree recycling scheme will not only benefit the environment but will also help to provide safe and caring surroundings for children with life-limiting illnesses.

All you have to do is make a donation of £28 and register your tree for collection before midnight on Thursday (January 4) and the amazing team of volunteers will do the rest – no mess, no fuss and no queuing at the tip.

Just remove all the tree decorations and leave it in your front garden between January 10 and 12.

A Keech spokesperson said: “Our Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme is run in partnership with JustHelping, a UK charity which inspires and supports people, businesses, charities and other organisations to volunteer and contribute to their community. We’re very lucky to have support from numerous local businesses and members of the community for the collections too.”

Unfortunately – because of the number of trees being collected – they’re unable to give an exact time of when they’ll be in particular areas. But your tree should be out in time for the start of the collection period – 8am on Wednesday, January 10. It should be in a clear, unobstructed and visible location – for example in your front garden or by your front door.

They cannot accept trees that still have decorations or plastic bases and the service is available only to Luton and Central Bedfordshire residents and businesses in the LU1 – LU7 areas.