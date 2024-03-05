Here are some of the winners from last year. Picture: Keech Hospice Care

Calling all budding photographers! Here’s your chance to share your work with thousands and raise money for specialist care

Each year, Keech Hospice Care creats a charity calendar with 12 beautiful images taken by people of their area. These are usually a variety of urban and countryside landscapes, along with pictures of flowers, wildlife and architecture.

While the pictures are all different, they have one thing in common: they were all taken in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes. Keech Hospice Care provides free, specialist care for adults in Luton and south Bedfordshire, and for children in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes

This year’s calendar was a sell-out and helped to raise much-needed funds for the charity.

Now, we're inviting you to get involved by submitting a photo which could appear in Keech's 2025 calendar. Keech’s judging panel will choose 11 pictures, while you, our readers, will have the chance to pick the ‘Reader’s Choice’ month. This image will then feature in next year’s calendar.

Emma Page, retail operations support officer at Keech Hospice Care, said: "The Keech calendar is a celebration of the glorious nature, colours and wildlife that our region has to offer. Producing and selling the calendar has become something of a local tradition, raising much-needed funds for the hospice.

“We strongly encourage you to enter, as doing so is fun, creative and inspires you to see the local region in a new light. You might even win and get to see your photograph in the 2025 calendar!"

If your photo is one of the 12 chosen, you'll receive a copy of the calendar.

No experience is necessary – all Keech is asking for is a bit of creativity – and there's no upper or lower age limit either. So, grab your phone or your camera, and get snapping.

Deadline for entries is midnight on April 30. The images must be taken around Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes. There can be animals, gardens and buildings in the pictures, but no people.

Photographers are welcome to enter as many times as they like, but a maximum of one picture per person will be chosen for the calendar. Only landscape pictures will be accepted.