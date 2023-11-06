GBI Cars beats 13,500 rivals to win the National Dealer of the year award, a recognition of excellence

Celebrating success at the Auto Trader awards - photo Brendan O'Sullivan

A family run business in Leighton Buzzard has taken the top award in this year’s Auto Trader Retailer Awards.

GBI Cars won Retailer of the Year, representing the very best of the best across the car, van and motorbike landscape.

Retailer of the Year recognises the very best in the automotive retail industry, and in particular those businesses that are pushing the standard of all aspects of the industry, including digital excellence, and a commitment to exceptional customer service, commitment to sustainability, or for successfully adapting to the challenges of today’s exceptionally fast- moving market.

GBI Cars were also finalist in the Customer Experience Award, finishing in the top three.

A thrilled GBI director Byron Malsbury, said: “We started the business in 2013 setting up the limited company in 2014.

" We have operated in the same way from the start and our goal was always to provide a quality service to local returning customers and providing quality used cars which are fully checked and guaranteed."

Four members of the Malsbury family are involved with dad Gary and son Byron working full time, alongside mum Gill and daughter in law Grace.

Byron said: “We have a strict criteria surrounding all cars we offer for sale which includes low mileage and full service history to name a couple. Each car purchased is treated like it is for one of our family members.

"Our USP is our superb valeter who has many years of knowledge and experience, Back in 2013 we had a stock of around 10 cars and today we have around 100. The business has invested in local people and employs 14 staff. It has expanded into 2 further units locally offering MOT tyres, repairs and servicing to car and small van drivers.”