Coronation celebrations will be held in Leighton Buzzard this spring - and everyone's invited to join in with the fun and celebrate the new king.

A free, family-friendly event will be held on Saturday, May 6, at Parson’s Close Recreation Ground to honour His Majesty King Charles III. Organised by Leighton-Linslade Town Council, lots will be happening on the day, including: a live screening of the coronation, street theatre, family film screenings, live music, and a firework finale.

A town council spokeswoman said: "We encourage you to come along with your family and friends, and bring a picnic to celebrate this special occasion. We are waiting for confirmed timings of the coronation from Buckingham Palace. Once we have these, we will be able to provide a full, detailed timetable of the day."

Leighton Buzzard High Street, 1902, when the town was celebrating the coronation of Edward VII and the end of the Boer War. Image: Leighton Buzzard and District Historical and Archaeological Society/Keith Burchell.

The coronation service will take place in Westminster Abbey on May 6, followed by a procession and the appearance of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Meanwhile, the town council has shared a special photo from Leighton Buzzard and District Historical and Archaeological Society.

The image shows the High Street on August 9, 1902, when the town was celebrating the coronation of Edward VII and the end of the Boer War.