King Charles sends thank you card to children at Cedars Day Nursery in Leighton Buzzard
They had written him a letter of condolence following the death of the Queen
Children from Cedars Day Nursery in Leighton Buzzard were delighted to receive a card from the King, having sent him a letter of condolence following the Queen’s passing.
At the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Mentmore Road, children of all ages created artwork to include in their letter, depicting the Jubilee celebrations which had been enjoyed across the setting in June, including crown making and a ‘Very Royal Tea Party’.
The reply, which was postmarked Buckingham Palace and included a photograph of the King as a child, alongside the late Queen, read: “It was so very kind of you to send me such a wonderfully generous message following the death of my beloved mother. Your most thoughtful words are enormously comforting, and I cannot tell you how deeply they are appreciated at this time of immense sorrow.”
Cedars Day Nursery Team Leader, Amy Lawman explained: “We were all deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty and we wanted to mark this pivotal moment in history to create important learning experiences for the children. After researching key moments from the Queen’s 70-year reign and the visible changes we will see going forward, we were thrilled to receive such a special reply from the King.”