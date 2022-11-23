Children from Cedars Day Nursery in Leighton Buzzard were delighted to receive a card from the King, having sent him a letter of condolence following the Queen’s passing.

At the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Mentmore Road, children of all ages created artwork to include in their letter, depicting the Jubilee celebrations which had been enjoyed across the setting in June, including crown making and a ‘Very Royal Tea Party’.

Advertisement

The reply, which was postmarked Buckingham Palace and included a photograph of the King as a child, alongside the late Queen, read: “It was so very kind of you to send me such a wonderfully generous message following the death of my beloved mother. Your most thoughtful words are enormously comforting, and I cannot tell you how deeply they are appreciated at this time of immense sorrow.”

Cedars Day Nursery children with their royal mail