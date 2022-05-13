Largest number of entries for years as Leighton Buzzard's Carnival Court 2022 is chosen

Hannah Dunn was selected as Senior Carnival Princess, Anabelle Litchfield was selected as Carnival Princess and Soren Janes was selected as Carnival Prince.

The judges were Samantha Wingfield (Razzamataz, Leighton Buzzard), Sue Humphrey (Mrs Crown and Glory) and Cllr Farzana Kharawala (Town Mayor).

The Court had prize bags which included balloons donated by Perfect Parties, Carnival 2022 branded mug and notebook and a branded picture frame ready for their carnival day photo plus other items.

(L-R) Hannah Dunn was selected as Senior Carnival Princess, Anabelle Litchfield was selected as Carnival Princess and Soren Janes was selected as Carnival Prince.

Mark Freeman, chairman of Leighton-Linslade Carnival, said: “The carnival’s committee were very pleased to see the largest number of entries for the selection for very many years. It was really nice to be able to hold the selection disco again after the pandemic. It was especially pleasing that a number of boys entered this year – we have tried hard to promote the Carnival Court being open to all middle school aged pupils.

"The three Court members chosen will, I am sure, be good ambassadors for carnival and I look forward to seeing them in pride of place on the court float in the carnival procession. Carnival 2022 has the theme of Musicals.

"Our thanks to the Royal British Legion Club for hosting the event and to Strawberry Fieldz who ran the disco.”

Entry forms for floats are available on the carnival page of the website https://leightoncarnival.co.uk, as are booking forms for stalls at both carnival and Carnival’s Picnic in the Park. Bookings can be made online.