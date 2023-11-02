The new eco laser light show, organised by Leighton Linslade Rotary Club, is free

The night sky above Leighton Buzzard is set to once more light up to celebrate Bonfire Night this year.

The popular event – with a difference – takes place tomorrow, November 3.

The new eco laser light show, organised by Leighton Linslade Rotary Club, is free and as well as the musical laser show down the length of the High Street, there will be a number of catering stalls and funfair rides for children to enjoy.

Scenes like this laser show at the Eden Project could be seen in Leighton Buzzard (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The new event replaces the traditional fireworks display.

Speaking in March, the club said: “We’ve decided to discontinue this event because of the environmental impact of fireworks, the rising cost, difficulty in obtaining insurance, and the increasing risk of cancellation due to changing weather patterns.”

The new event, at a cost of more than £7,750 with a £5,000 start-up grant from Leighton Linslade Town Council, will be a laser light show in the High Street, set on a flatbed truck and projected into the night sky.

Environmentally safe smoke generators would be used to enhance the patterns and the lasers will be programmed to music and provide a feed to sound contractors who would strategically place speakers in the High Street.

Additional projectors will bathe buildings on both sides of the High Street in changing colours to contrast with the laser show. Mounted by the stage would be a pair of spark plume generator machines for added effect.