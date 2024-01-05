Leighton Buzzard 9-year-old raises more than £1.6k for Little Princess Trust with his long hair

Ted Lamont sports his brand new short haircut which he says is much easier than the long locks he grew for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Lisa Kirby

A football-mad nine-year-old who decided to grow his hair for charity has raised a whopping £1,640 for the Little Princess Trust – almost double his initial target.

Wingrave School boy Ted Lamont – who plays for Wingrave Wasps and is in the Game On development squad – started growing his crowning glory in 2019.

He told his mum, teaching assistant Lisa Kirby, that when it was down to his bottom he’d cut it off for someone who had no hair.

Keen young footballer Ted Lamont with the long locks he grew for The Little Princess Trust, a charity that makes real hair wigs for children and young people who have lost their own through chemotherapy or other health issues. Picture: Lisa Kirby

And despite being teased about his long locks and being called a girl on numerous occasions, he kept going because he was so determined to help a poorly child who’d lost their hair through cancer treatment or other health issues.

Lisa says: “He decided in November that it was long enough to cut but he wanted to keep on fundraising because he knows it costs in the region of £600 to make one wig.

"He set up a Just Giving page and he and his three best friends – Jessica, Jasmine and Izzy – came up with the idea of a bake sale. This took place at Wingrave Methodist Church and they raised £640."

Ted, who has two older siblings – Matt, who is 23, and Jay, 20, had his hair cut by Megan at Style in Wing last month and Lisa says they have been blown away by the generosity of the support they’ve received.

Ted (right) with his best friends Jessica, Jasmine and Izzy who held a cake sale at Wingate Methodist Church. They raised £640 to add to the money Ted had already raised by growing his hair for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Lisa Kirby

He was initially very concerned about going to the hairdresser but is now delighted with his new shorter style – and the fact that he will make someone happy when his beautiful long blonde locks are fashioned into a wig.

Lisa says: “As a family we’re so proud of Ted and for coming up with this idea when he was so young.

"What’s made it even more special is the fact he’s very shy and hates being the centre of attention, so this has really taken him out of his comfort zone. It’s really boosted his confidence.”

Trust founder Wendy Tarplee-Morris said: “Ted has shown incredible patience to have grown his hair for so long and we are all so grateful to him.

“His beautiful long locks and tremendous fundraising will be a huge help to us as we continue to provide wigs to children with hair loss.”

The keen young sportsman has been so encouraged by the response that it’s inspired him to consider taking on another charity challenge – watch this space!

The Little Princess Trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to age 24, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

It also funds childhood cancer research searching to find kinder and more effective treatments.

The Trust has provided thousands of real hair wigs to children and young people across the UK and Ireland.