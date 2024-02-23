Leighton Buzzard actress Kimberly Blake stars in West End production Priscilla the Party!

Classically trained singer and actress Kimberly Blake is looking forward to the audience interaction when she stars as Marion in Priscilla The Party! which opens at HERE @ Outernet in Soho next month. Pic supplied by publicist Milo Turnley

Opera singer Kimberly Blake – who won a BBC award to study at the prestigious Royal School of Music and whose back catalogue includes La Boheme – jumped at the chance to play Marion in the immersive theatre extravaganza Priscilla the Party!

Opening next month at the revolutionary new Soho venue HERE @ Outernet, it promises to be an exciting evolution of the iconic Drag Queen movie we all know and love – Priscilla Queen of the Desert – adapted for a party environment so the audience can sing and dance along to its legendary disco hits, a la Mama Mia! The Party.

Kimberly, 35, says she adored the original film: “It’s such a classic – amazingly funny and a real story. And Marion is a role I identity with hugely, being a boss in her work role and also being a mother – the juggle is real! I also have long lasting friendships with gay male friends that I have no doubt will last a lifetime.”

Cheddington-based Kimberly, who grew up in Derby, always dreamed of being on stage. From a young age, she was involved in singing, dancing and drama at Derby Playhouse and also took part in school plays.

Entertaining is in her blood – her great great grandfather was the famous violinist (check name) and her father (check name) was in the successful heavy metal band (check name) in the 80s.

Diagnosed as autistic, the mother-of-one recalls loving films as a little girl: “I’d memorise them from start to finish, then make radio shows with my little brother.”

She trained in opera with Eiddwen Harry at the RCM but moved into musical theatre for the diversity of roles and the challenges they brought. Last year she played Violetta in the West End production of Pretty Woman.

She says: “It was wonderful to sing La Traviata – something I am also singing in Priscilla! – as well as more pop and modern music.”

Her new role as Marion gives her a chance to do something of everything and she’s really looking forward to the exchange with the audience.

“I’ve done four pantomimes during my 12 years of professional work,” she explains, “and I love that interaction. It’s so rewarding to break down that wall and feel like you’re with them.”

Her role models are the late legendary soprano Maria Callas and actresses Judy Dench and Glenn Close whom she describes as “two powerful and poised women who aren’t afraid to be themselves, fearlessly.”

Kimberly would love to play Mary Poppins but admits ruefully: “I feel that ship may have sailed.” She’d also like to do more television work.

Engaged to a musician, she loves Cheddington and the beautiful surrounding area because it’s got such a family feel and sense of community.

But best of all: “There’s also a huge theatre community here with our own WhatsApp group.”