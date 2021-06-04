Leighton Buzzard alpaca farm to feature on Peruvian TV

A Peruvian TV team is celebrating 200 years of Peruvian independence from Spain with the help of a Leighton Buzzard alpaca farm

The crew is making a film about Peruvian influence around the world and wanted a short piece about alpacas in the UK.

They will be visiting Rushmere Alpacas, located just off Old Linslade Road in Rushmere on Monday (June 7) and will be interviewing the owners, Neil McAndrew and Jo Parker about the alpaca industry in the UK, as well as taking some afternoon tea.

Rushmere Alpacas: Mum Clara and little Neptune

Rushmere Alpacas was founded in 2005 when Jo and Neil were given two alpacas by their family as a wedding present. They are well known in the world of alpaca breeding and their alpacas form the foundation of herds from Orkney to Southampton.

Alpacas are indigenous to the Peruvian Andes and they inhabit different regions of Peru such as Puno, Cusco, Arequipa and Huancavelica.