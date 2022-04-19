Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable get more money to improve bus services

Andrew Selous MP, celebrating more funding for buses in Central Bedfordshire

Just under two thirds of England's population outside London will now benefit from new investment to make buses more frequent, more reliable, easier to understand and use, cheaper, or greener. Improvements will also include integrated ticketing and more bus lanes.

A further £150 million is being provided across England as patronage continues to recover after the pandemic.

Mr Selous said: “Bus networks form the spine of local transport networks – but for decades too many communities have been let down by poor bus infrastructure. That is why I am delighted Central Bedfordshire is receiving £3.7 million of new funding to boost our bus services – transforming our local transport network to deliver cheaper, more reliable and more frequent services for passengers.