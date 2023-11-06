Leighton Buzzard and Linslade prepare to honour the fallen in Remembrance services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leighton Buzzard and Linslade are preparing to honour the memory of those who died in service to the country in conflicts around the world at ceremonies in the town on Sunday.

The annual Service of Remembrance takes place on November 12, and a parade of veterans and uniformed organisations will leave Lake Street shortly after 10:30am, passing through the High Street to gather in Church Square for the Act of Remembrance which will begin shortly before 11am.

A live stream will be available on the Leighton Linslade Town Council’s facebook page.

A short Act of Remembrance will also take place at Linslade War Memorial, at the Linslade Garden of Remembrance at 12:45pm. This will be recorded and also made available via the Facebook page.

The Town Council is supporting the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and has expanded its knitted poppy display for this year.

A spokesman said: “Last year, we invited you to create knitted poppies as part of a new display for the 2022 Remembrance commemorations. This year, we are expanding this initiative to include the Linslade Garden of Remembrance. Thank you to all who have contributed to this project; we had an overwhelming response!

“Work is now well underway to create the new display.

"The Town Council would like to thank the local residents who have donated knitted and crocheted poppies this year. We are delighted to be able to build on last year’s display which was so well received by our community.

"Thank you to Spirit and Truth Church, Leighton Buzzard Trefoil Guild and the volunteers for giving their time to attach the poppies. Watch out for the poppy display on the River Ouzel bridge and in Linslade Garden of Remembrance for the days leading up to Remembrance Sunday.

“If you are interested in contributing poppies please forward your details to [email protected]. Poppies can be knitted or crocheted and we welcome a variety of different designs – you can view patterns and tutorials on the Gathered Website.

“If you are part of a crafting group who would like to help us expand the display for 2024, please get in touch.”