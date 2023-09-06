Leighton Buzzard artist showcases her work at Queens Park Art Centre in Aylesbury​​​​​​​

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276

A new exhibition showcasing the work of sign writer artist Esther North, has opened at Queens Park Art Centre in Aylesbury.

The exhibition, Sylvie Signs, offers the chance to view an incredible collection of artwork which explores light and texture through bold typographic and geometric designs using traditional signwriting and gilding techniques.

Esther, of Leighton Buzzard, said: “I'm a lettering artist and designer, using traditional signwriting techniques. My work explores texture and light, and weds clean, modern design with traditional hand painted letters.“My specialties are signwriting, surface gilding, design, hand-painted signage, private commissions, an bespoke wall art.

The work of Leighton Buzzard artist Esther North is featured at Queens Park Art Centre in Aylesbury

“The words I use in my compositions are phrases that catch in my consciousness, simple statements of emotion, cultural references, and love letters to British idioms.

"There aren’t many sign writers still using traditional methods, as I do, so it might be of interest.”

Artisan, the Queens Park Arts Centre’s programme of exhibitions and events, is led by Ellie Kirkup as a special project offering free-to-view exhibitions all year round featuring work from the most talented and inspirational artists working both locally and nationally.

Alongside the exhibition spaces the centre features a gallery shop stocked with handmade art and craft and information about the latest artists.

The exhibition is on until September 21.

An exhibition on painting with acrylics follows from September 30 to October 18.

The exhibition from Queens Park Arts Centre’s Thursday ‘Painting with Acrylics’ group is a celebration of atists’ skills and how much they are learnt.