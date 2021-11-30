Leighton Buzzard author publishes new book Crew in Crisis

Leighton Buzzard author Martin Smith is proud to have penned an exciting adventure story for young teenagers.

Set in New Zealand, the plot involves Marcus and his schoolfriends - 'the crew' - faced with confronting a major company making profits at the expense of the environment.

‘Crew in Crisis’ takes readers through several thrilling journeys in a story that is highly topical in the wake of the COP-26 International Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

Martin with his new book, Crew in Crisis. Photo: Martin Smith.

Martin said: "The book was written to be an exciting read and has many surprises along the way.

"However, the issue of climate change and the environment is an important one which I wanted to include within the story.

"I hope that readers will enjoy discovering how a boy with no friends can find it in himself to team up with others in what becomes a difficult stand for the environment."

Martin, 60, has spent his career in teaching, mainly to primary and middle school age groups, including in Dunstable, Milton Keynes and Toddington.

In addition to having taught in the UK, he also spent time teaching in the Ivory Coast and Zambia, and enjoyed a memorable visit to New Zealand.

He is a member of Hockliffe Street Baptist Church, too, where he sometimes plays guitar for the services.

He told the LBO: "I was inspired to write Crew in Crisis by the current interest and concern about climate change.

"I have tried to write an exciting story which touches on issues about the environment and the impact we are having on the natural world. The story also considers issues of friendship from my own experiences and those I’ve observed as a teacher.

"These two themes are linked by ‘the crew’ and the actions they take on behalf of the environment. I really enjoyed stretching my imagination when considering some of the problems which needed solving along the way, including making use of hi-tech such as virtual reality and drones.

"I also enjoyed setting the book in a country which I’ve visited, New Zealand, as I’ve tried to bring out some of the beauty and variety which is there."

Crew in Crisis is the third book which Martin has had published and the first one written for this age-group.

He added: "Although primarily aimed at young adults, it will also have an appeal to a wider readership."

Crew in Crisis is published by Austin Macauley and available now from the publishers, Amazon, the Hive, and all good bookshops.

Martin's other titles include Treasure Tree and Mystery Tours with Treasure Tree, both published by Onwards and Upwards.