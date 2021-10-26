Leighton Buzzard author releases new book Strictly Christmas Spirit

A Leighton Buzzard author is delighted to release her new book Strictly Christmas Spirit today (October 26).

Helen Buckley and and Choc Lit Publishers can't wait to introduce readers to ex-dancer Emily Williams, a kindhearted character who has left a popular dancing show in order to help people in need.

Fans of real life BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing are sure to love the story, as the winter nights draw in and temptation grows to snuggle up with a good book.

Helen with her new book. Photos: Helen Buckley and Choc Lit.

Revealing more about the story, Helen told the LBO: "Ex-dancer Emily Williams turned her back on the sparkle of popular dancing show Strictly Dancing with Celebs to help those in need.

"Now the only dancing she does is teaching lonely pensioners to waltz, and the closest she gets to disco balls is making baubles with the homeless people in her Christmas crafts class.

"She’s certainly not star-struck when Hollywood heart-throb Blake Harris is sent to her at short notice for community service, and has no desire to babysit the arrogant actor with his bad boy antics and selfish ways. Christmas might be a time for miracles, but Blake seems to be a lost cause."

She added: "But Emily’s reasons for abandoning her dancing passion means she understands the Hollywood wild child more than she’d like to admit. Could their time together, coupled with a dash of Christmas spirit, lead to a miracle change of heart for them both?"

Strictly Christmas Spirit is part of the Spotlight Series, which includes Helen's previous releases, Strictly on Ice (March 2021) and Celebrity SOS (July 2021).

Commenting on what inspired her to write the story, Helen said: "I previously worked as a community centre manager, running a drop-in centre for the Salvation Army in South London.

"Much of the story in the book relating to the homeless centre and services is based on my real-life experiences of working with vulnerable, homeless and marginalised people in

Elephant and Castle.

"The character of Rocky the parrot is also based on real life!"

Helen started writing in 2018 as a way of coping with infertility and the start of IVF treatment.

Her debut novel was published in October 2019, and she signed a three-book contract with Choc Lit in August 2020.

Helen added: "It’s a series of thrilling contemporary romances about fame, love, and happy ever afters, inspired by the nation’s favourite TV shows."

Her first book, Strictly on Ice, was an Amazon best-seller in the UK, Canada, and Australia, but by far Helen's proudest achievement is becoming a mum to her two little boys.