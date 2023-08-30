Leighton Buzzard beautician helps hosts fundraiser in memory of her father who died after brain tumour diagnosis

A beautician from Leighton Buzzard is helping to host a fundraiser in memory of her father who died after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Marie French will be joining the team at KG Salon in Barton-le-Clay which is donating 50% of proceeds made from an ear piercing marathon for the Brain Tumour Research charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event was organised in memory of 13-year-old George Fox who died from an aggressive brain tumour known as glioblastoma (GBM) in April last year.

Marie French pictured with her late father, Tim.

Marie‘s father Tim French, from Dunstable, was also diagnosed with a brain tumour, later identified as multiple GBMs, in May. He had radiotherapy and chemotherapy, but sadly, died just four months later, aged 63.

Marie, 37, said: “Dad was kind, caring and funny, and watching him deteriorate so quickly was devastating. His brain tumours affected his mobility and his speech. He couldn’t talk and would cry because he knew what we were saying but couldn’t respond to us. It’s a terribly cruel disease.”

Salon director Katie Godfrey, said: “Our marathon’s only been running a few weeks but everyone’s been so generous, and we’ve set up a fundraising page for anyone who wants to donate without getting their ears pierced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our village location means people don’t have to travel into the town centre and we have a great atmosphere, which the kids love because it makes them feel really grown up.

Louise Fox pictured with her son, George

“To make it extra special for our young customers, Studex has given us balloons, certificates and stickers, and Salon Serve, one of our other suppliers, has donated goodie bags, so the children are literally walking out of here with their arms full.”

Louise Fox said: “When KG Salon contacted us about the ear piercing marathon in George’s memory, we thought it was a great idea. The fact that local businesses and friends are remembering George and raising much-needed money for Brain Tumour Research means so much.

“George had a horrific 11-month battle against a tumour there is no cure for, and we are broken without him. We won’t ever give up raising awareness and fighting for change in his name.”