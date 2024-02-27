Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunday the 25th February saw Town Mayor; Cllr Kevin Pughe hold the Mayor's annual Civic Service, at All Saints Church. An opportunity for the Town and the Mayor to thank the community for it's support throughout the past year.

This year saw awards being presented to four community volunteers for all their efforts and support they give to the Town.

This time last year Stuart Clarke Branch Standard Bearer was involved in the dedication of a new Branch Standard. This year's service saw Stuart proudly parade the Branch Standard as part of the Mayor's Civic Service.

Members of the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL joined dignitaries and members of the public for the service.

Whilst Stuart was extremely proud to represent the RBL; he was pleased to be part of the wider volunteer groups all displaying their Standards. These included The Royal Navy Association (RNA) for whom Dave Corrigan has been the Standard Bearer for a number of years now. Also present were members of local Cadet Corps and the Blue Light services.

The Branch Committee would like to thank everyone involved in putting together a fantastic service, including the volunteer ladies within All Saints Church tea room.