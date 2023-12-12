Use it before you lose it as free bus fare scheme set to end

Leighton-Linslade residents are being urged to make the most of free Arriva buses before the reintroduction of fares on January 8, 2024.

Under a scheme by Central Bedfordshire Council, bus travellers can currently enjoy all the retail and leisure activities Leighton Buzzard has to offer, all weekend and every evening, for free.

A council spokesman said the council recognises the importance of public transport in connecting communities, reducing carbon emissions, and allowing people to be more mobile. With free WiFi, the fully accessible buses also offer USB charging points and audio-visual displays. It is hoped that by sampling the free service, people will be encouraged to make use of buses more in the future, making the shift to transport that will reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality in the town.

The free bus service ends on January 8

Cllr Tracey Wye, Executive Member for Sustainability and Climate Resilience, said: “We’ve had a great response to our fare-free trial period. We do need to reintroduce fares to support the continued operation and improvement of our local bus services, and we want people to ‘try before they buy’ so they can experience for themselves the convenience and comfort of the buses during the remaining fare-free days.

“So why not leave the car at home and save money if you’re planning a local Christmas shopping trip or heading into London by train? Taking the bus isn’t just an eco-friendly mode of transport, it’s also a wonderful chance to connect with the community.”

The council has worked closely with Arriva to ensure convenient schedules and reliable services. The timetable has been designed to meet fast trains to and from London Euston seven days a week. Routes extend across the town to the retail park, the railway station and town centre.

A range of discounted fares featuring attractive discounts and affordable options will be introduced on 8 January 2024. For a preview of the new fares, check the council website at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/bus where a link to the timetable can also be found.