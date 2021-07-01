Leighton Buzzard business Buttle's joins discount programme in support of NHS workers

Leighton Buzzard based firm Buttle’s is one of 33 builders merchants to join a discount programme in support of NHS workers as they continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) launched its ‘Builders’ Merchants Supporting The NHS’ initiative in April to recognise the efforts of healthcare staff who have worked tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 1,225 branches have joined the scheme, with Buttle’s, located on Grovebury Road, offering 10 per cent discounts across all stocked products including landscaping (paving, decking and fencing), bricks, blocks, timber, ironmongery, painting and decorating.

Buttle's.

Hannah Brunton, commercial manager for Buttle’s, said: “Since joining the initiative in April, Buttle’s has found that there has been a hugely positive response from the industry as a whole, we are proud to be able to support and play our part in saying ‘thank you’.

"We want to make sure as many NHS workers as possible know about the initiative in our local areas - the feedback and response so far has been incredible.”

The NBF scheme will run for six months, with 33 merchants across its membership signing up to provide discounts, however Buttle’s will be honouring the scheme for 12 months. All four of Buttle’s branches – in Kentish Town, St Albans, Enfield, and Leighton Buzzard – are participating in the discount scheme, and NHS identification must be shown for employees to receive the discounts.

John Newcomb, chief executive of the BMF, said: “Throughout the pandemic, our NHS workers have gone above and beyond for the national effort. As an industry, we wanted to come together and thank them for their work.

“Builders’ merchants taking part will offer an expert service and access to a wide range of products.

“Visitors can also be assured of stringent safety procedures, with BMF members working to clear operating procedures to protect against Covid-19.”