Leighton Buzzard business Piccolo celebrates summer of success after opening mid-pandemic

A popular Leighton Buzzard business is celebrating a summer of success after taking the town by storm during the pandemic.

Piccolo opened its doors on May 11 offering delicious pastries, cakes and coffees to takeaway, with queues all the way down the street upon its opening week.

Owners Jo Garvin and Serafina Di Meo took the brave decision to launch as the country was recovering from its third lockdown, and they haven't looked back since.

Left to right: Chef Dora, Barista Tom, Jo and Serafina. Photos: Piccolo

Jo told the LBO: "We opened Sorelli, our little bistro cafe, in 2012 and then not long ago the jewellers next door decided to retire.

"We thought that it would be nice to take, as it is part of the same old building, and we decided to bite the bullet in lockdown and thought 'let's have a go!'

"During the first week we had sold out by mid-morning and it has been really well received. We have a lovely, loyal following."

With the jewellers vacating the premises in the early January, Jo and Serafina worked hard to transform the building, having the kitchen area rebuilt and bespoke counters installed.

Photo: Piccolo.

They even uncovered the circa 400-year-old original brick wall whilst redecorating.

However, Jo told the LBO that their real secret to success is patisserie chef, Dora Szunai.

Jo said: "Dora came to work for Sorelli a few years ago. She was working in the kitchen but her creative talent with pastry wasn’t used there - what she does best is make pastries and cake!

"Dora works so hard and everything she produces is really, really good. Unless you have tasted a homemade croissant you wouldn't understand!"

Photo: Piccolo

As well as the croissants, highlights at the counter include quiches, focaccia bread, vegan pastries, and sourdough bread from a bakery in neighbouring Tring, while visitors can also buy tasty ingredients for their home cooking, such as pasta, Italian passata, and organic olive oil.

Looking forward, the team would like to expand Piccolo's gift box range, with customers currently able to purchase an afternoon tea to enjoy themselves or gift to their friends and family.

Jo said: "We are trying to raise the standard in Leighton Buzzard and it's working - there are more and more independent businesses.

"It gives the town individuality and customers are looking for something different. You also get better customer care."

Photos: Piccolo.

Jo and Serafina would like to thank their staff, customers, tradespeople and suppliers for all their support.