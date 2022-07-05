Leighton Buzzard business pledges support to leading blood cancer charity DKMS UK

Peli BioThermal, Stanbridge Road, has been encouraging staff to sign up to the charity’s register, which matches people with blood cancer with potential stem cell donors worldwide.

The cause was chosen because Peli BioThermal’s products are used by organisations across the world to support in delivering life-saving therapies to such patients. The business specialises in temperature-controlled packaging and service solutions for the global life sciences industry.

Adam Tetz, Peli BioThermal’s worldwide director of marketing, said: “We were pleased with the success of the event we staged at our site in Leighton Buzzard, which resulted in 49 members of staff adding their names to the register by taking part in a swabbing event.

Peli BioThermal has teamed up with blood cancer charity DKMS UK.

“Staff from DKMS were on hand to give help and practical advice on the importance of being on the register, as well as showing how an easy swab of the inside of the cheek can be a lifesaver.”

Reshna Radiven, head of communications and engagement at the charity, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Peli BioThermal to register members of the staff team onto the DKMS Donor register. Thanks to the generosity of the team we have another 49 potential lifesavers available to give someone with blood cancer a second chance at life.”

Every 27 seconds someone in the world is diagnosed with a blood cancer, such as Leukaemia, Lymphoma or Myeloma.

The charity’s mission includes recruiting blood stem cell donors to provide people with a second chance at life, raising funds to cover donor registration costs and supporting the improvement of blood cancer therapies through research.

Its website states: "We support patients from day one of their diagnosis, providing family and friends with a positive way to get involved by organising bone marrow donor drives that can enhance your donor search, rally community support and provide hope."

Join the DKMS blood stem cell, please register via: www.dkms.org.uk/pelibiothermal