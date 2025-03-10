Leighton Buzzard businesses win big at Hitched wedding awards

I do, I do, I do! If you're thinking of tying the knot in the Leighton-Linslade area then Hitched.co.uk has found the perfect businesses to ensure that your day sparkles.

The wedding planning website has crowned its Bedfordshire champions for the Wedding Awards 2025 – and companies in Leighton Buzzard have come up trumps.

Take a look below to see who has been victorious.

Categories:

Hitched.co.uk Wedding Awards 2025: Bedfordshire winners. Websites - (top row) Brad Gommon Photography, Ceremonies with Suzanne, and Bridal Makeup by Juliet; (bottom row) Ann Nicholas Wedding Planning and Jennifer Lucy Makeup & Beauty.

Beauty, Hair & Make Up

"Jennifer understands that your milestone celebration is a momentous day and will strive to add extra sparkle to your wedding look."

"Juliet has been working with brides for over 23 years. Her extensive experience means that she realises just how important a bride's makeup is."

Celebrants

"With over 20 years of teaching experience, Suzanne has honed her ability to connect with people, listen to their stories, and create meaningful moments."

Wedding Photographers

"I believe that my natural approach helps to capture the truest moments of your special day."

Wedding Planners

“A professional, stress-free service, one that caters to a wide variety of tastes, styles, and dreams."

Hitched.co.uk – part of The Knot Worldwide Inc – crowned its winners based on the number of positive reviews that wedding businesses got from their clients in 2024. And who better to be the judges than the newlyweds themselves?

Click here to see the full list of winners.