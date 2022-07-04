Held at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club, the crowd was entertained by some of the UK’s best tribute acts including music from Kaiser Chiefs, Oasis, Elton John, Kings of Leon, Bruno Mars, Take That and ABBA.

Organiser Drena Higgins said: "It was amazing, we were so thrilled to see everyone get into the festival spirit, everywhere we looked people had been glittered by Glamavan or had visited Em's Gems or our own Buzzstock stand and were sporting tutus, flower bands, feather boas and sparkly hats and the dance moves we saw were legendary!"

Friday was described as an "epic night" by local businessman Richard Beer, as headliners Oasish, an Oasis tribute had the crowd jumping, singing and cheering at the tops of their voices, whilst rain on Saturday didn't stop the dancing and the resounding singalong of Abba’s 'Thank You For The Music' at the end of the night left everyone on a real high.

Buzzstock Festival

Adding to the festival vibes was food and drink from Jack’s Smoke Shack, Alex Crepes, The Little Orange Van, The Baker Boy, Wesley Pizzeria, Authentic Indian and Charlie Brown’s Ice Cream. The all-important festival bar was run by the rugby club who will use the funds to assist in the refurbishment of the club facilities.

Fellow organiser Garry Higgins said: "We have been blown away by the positivity and messages we have received from Buzzstockers. We are so proud that our staff, charity partners and volunteers were heaped with so much praise for the friendliness and organisation, they were awesome and we are so grateful for their hard work.”

Many photos, videos and messages are hitting the Buzzstock's social media pages including the giant ‘BUZZSTOCK’ letters which was a star attraction.

Buzzstock's social media manager, Chloe Peters from Jam On Toast Marketing said: “As a local business owner, I feel honoured to have been part of this, it has been fantastic seeing all the positive messages and support coming in and the photos are amazing, it has been a real boost to the local economy too and I am looking forward to sharing the amount spent with local businesses as well as how much we raised for our charity partners.”

Buzzstock organiser Drena Higgins stops for a cuddle

Buzzstocker Kim said: “We had a great time. Well organised, friendly staff and volunteers, fab music, thoroughly enjoyed ourselves and what a luxury to have a festival on our doorstep. Hope to do it all again next year!”

Looking to 2023 already, Garry said: “Are we going to do it again next year? We need to create a new phrase 'totally buzzstocked' to describe how Drena and I feel right now but once our feet and backs have recovered we will confirm our plans for 2023.

"We've been overwhelmed by requests for next year so it would be rude not to! In the meantime can we share a massive thank you to everyone for coming along and bringing such a positive festival vibe, we loved it.”

What did you think of the festival? Email [email protected]

Buzzstock Festival music

Buzzstock Festival

Buzzstock Festival: Oasish perform