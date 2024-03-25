Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A purpose-built engineering centre in Leighton Buzzard has welcomed a new cohort of tomorrow’s engineers.

Apprentices from local companies have started their day-release studies and workshops there, using new equipment donated by the Connolly Foundation.

More will follow in the coming months as The Bedford College Group fulfils its pledge to support the skills demand of local employers at the Central Bedfordshire College campus in Chartmoor Road.

The new apprentices are - L-R back Row – Kieran Goodyear (Fulton Boiler Works GB Ltd), Abdul Butt (MHRA) Toby Smith (Vertiv) Joel Gardener (RSP UK) and Ian Goldsworthy Mechanical Engineering Trainer at Leighton Buzzard. Front Row L-R – Kean Chiutsi (LCM), Jason Holmes (MHRA) and Gerald Washington (MHRA)

Tanya Baney, Group Head of Apprenticeships at The Bedford College Group said: “This is what employers have been waiting for and we are glad to deliver the first cohort of apprentices with more to come in the coming months.”

At the end of 2023, the Group received £90,000 from the Connolly Foundation towards engineering skills being taught at the dedicated apprenticeship campus in Leighton Buzzard.

Connolly Foundation Chief Operating Officer, David Oldham, said: “The Leighton Buzzard campus meets the Foundation’s objective of giving young people the opportunity to build careers. The equipment that we are funding will provide skills that are needed in the county. We are delighted to be part of this facility.”

The campus has been supported by South West Bedfordshire MP Andrew Selous who also recognised the need to develop a high-class provision such as the Leighton Buzzard campus within the area.

He said: “The Central Bedfordshire College campus on Chartmoor Road in Leighton Buzzard is a really important facility … I warmly welcome the new apprenticeships and training opportunities and new engineering equipment we now have. Many employers are offering well-paid jobs to people with the qualifications which are being provided here, and I'm very pleased that we now have a high-quality offer in the town so people don't need to travel elsewhere and I'm grateful to The Bedford College Group for making this possible"