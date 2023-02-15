Leighton Buzzard car park could be transformed into site for food and commercial kiosks

A Leighton Buzzard car park could be transformed into a site for takeaway and commercial kiosks.

A planning application has been submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) for six units and 19 freestanding benches/tables on the car park north of Waterborne Walk Shopping Centre, adjacent to West Street.

A target date of April 4 set for a council decision on the plans. The proposals will also be discussed at tonight's (February 15) meeting of the Leighton-Linslade Town Council Planning and Transport Committee.

Could the car park be transformed into a site for kiosks? Image: Google.

The site is owned by applicant, Sheet Anchor Evolve (London) Ltd. The application states: “The proposed works will maintain the character of Leighton Buzzard and respect the surrounding area, with the development resulting in no adverse harm to pedestrian safety and the amenity of surrounding residents."

The opening hours for the proposed kiosks would be from 8am to 10.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays. The operators of the freestanding kiosks are not yet known.

The application continues: "The Local Plan is silent with regards to policy on hot food takeaways or sui generis uses within a town centre. However, the proposal will not result in an overconcentration of hot food takeaway uses and the units will complement the existing retail offer. Therefore, the takeaway use does not conflict with policies in the Local Plan."

However, the proposal would result in the loss of 16 car parking spaces in the town.

The applicant adds: "There is currently a surplus of car parking spaces at the shopping centre. These spaces are located within the large multi storey car park adjacent to the south east of the site. The loss of car parking is therefore justified by the surplus that can absorb the demand for car parking.

"The nature of the proposals will supplement the existing retail offer within the main town shopping area. The scheme will offer more choice to customers, as well as generate new employment opportunities through the provision of six kiosks."

