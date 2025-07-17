Leighton Buzzard care home previously threatened with closure rated 'requires improvement'

A care home that had been threatened with closure has been rated for the first time since being taken over by new owners – and still ‘requires improvement’.

And its new owners were served warning notices on June 13 – as “they failed to meet the legal regulations relating to safeguarding, safe care and treatment, and good governance”.

Leighton Forest care home on Plantation Road was visited by inspectors from May 19 to June 4, with the report published this week.

The report rated the home as ‘requires improvement’ overall, and in the safe, effective and well-led categories. But it was rated as good in the caring and responsive categories.

The home, formerly known as Swiss Cottage, was taken over by Pressbeau Ltd in October 2023. It had been transferred to Pressbeau after being rated ‘inadequate’ four times in a row and placed in Special Measures.

Since then, it has had a major refurbishment – with Pressbeau saying that the new report highlights “meaningful progress” to raise it out of the inadequate rating in all five key areas, and adding it was “fully committed to continuing our journey of improvement”.

The report stated: “We identified 3 breaches of the legal regulations concerning safeguarding, safe care and treatment and governance.

“Safeguarding concerns had not always been identified or reported. Incidents, where people had communicated emotional distress, had not been well documented and reviewed to inform learning and reduce risks. Risks people could experience from the use of equipment or changes in their mobility were not always well managed. Medicines were not always managed safely. There were aspects of infection prevention and control (IPC) practices that needed improvement”

It added: “Records showed people did not always receive care and support in line with their documented preferences and assessed care needs. However, overall feedback from people and their relatives was positive. They told us they/their family member was safe. They told us there were enough staff. People had support to pursue their interests and take part in group activities.

"However, some people and relatives expressed they wanted access to more individualised activities for those who could not or did not want to participate in group activities. The provider had sought feedback from people and acted on this.”

But the inspectors acknowledged: “The provider was receptive to our feedback and could evidence immediate improvement or show us planned actions they would take.”

Meanwhile, a relative told the inspectors: “The thing I am most impressed with is their continuous desire to improve. Their attitude is just amazing; the staff are so caring. Yes, there are hiccups and bumps on the way of course.”

Another person said: “I think the home is better than it was before” while a staff member commented: “The culture has improved very much since opening; we took on previous staff from Swiss Cottage. The previous culture needed to change. Some people resigned, others adapted to the new company and have come on board.”

The inspectors found that staff treated people with kindness and respect – though there were some issues.

For example, the report notes: “Two people’s care plans stated they did not eat particular foods for religious reasons or past preferences, but their care records showed occasions where they had received foods that did not meet this preference.”

However, it added: “The provider listened to and understood people’s needs, views and wishes. Staff responded to people’s needs in the moment and acted to minimise any discomfort, concern or distress. We observed staff checking in with people to make sure they were comfortable. Staff regularly offered people refreshments such as drinks and snacks between meals. Some staff were particularly skilled and experienced at supporting people living with dementia at times when they were experiencing anxiety or disorientation.”

Georgio Loizou, regional director at Pressbeau Ltd, said: “It is important to recognise the significant progress already made since Pressbeau took over the former Swiss Cottage care home in October 2023. At the time of acquisition, the home had been rated Inadequate across all five key areas and was at risk of closure. Since then, a comprehensive £900,000 refurbishment has taken place, alongside the implementation of new systems, extensive staff training, and strengthened leadership structures.

“The report highlights the meaningful progress achieved and reflects how happy and well-supported our residents and staff are at Leighton Forest. The fact that the home is no longer rated Inadequate in any category is a testament to the extraordinary efforts of our team and stakeholders.

“We take the CQC’s feedback seriously, including the issuing of Warning Notices, and have worked closely with the regulator to address these swiftly and effectively. The safety, well-being, and dignity of our residents remain our highest priority.

“We are proud of the team at Leighton Forest – their passion, resilience, and dedication have driven the transformation so far, and we remain confident in our direction of travel. We are committed to delivering continued improvements and ensuring that Leighton Forest becomes a leading example of person-centred, high-quality care in the region.”