Leighton Buzzard care home welcomes mayor as special guest to community barbecue

The event, held on July 2, was part of Care Home Open Week where townsfolk, families, friends and everyone who calls Elm Lodge home, had the opportunity to come together and enjoy the company of others in the sun.

For the care team at Elm Lodge, it was a chance to "champion elderly care" and "showcase what care homes are really like" for both staff and residents.

Talia Greaves, activities coordinator at Elm Lodge Care Home, Stoke Road, said: “Taking the opportunity to champion social care and open our doors to the wider community was fantastic.

The activities team and Elm Lodge manager meet Cllr Farzana (from L-R) Talia Greaves, Cllr Farzana, Helen Cornick and Krasi Nikolova. Image: Elm Lodge.

"It’s been a long time since we have been able to even consider such an event which was made even more special by our VIP visitor."

During the event people of all ages enjoyed taking part in the lawn games provided as well as a special tombola, which raised £290.

The money raised will be donated to the Leighton Linslade Helpers as part of the care home’s commitment to giving back to their community.

The Richardson family with Elm Lodge resident Isobel (pictured centre) enjoyed chatting to Cllr Farzana about life at Elm Lodge. Image: Elm Lodge.

Talia said: “I am delighted to report that Cllr Farzana was really impressed with the feedback she received from both the residents and their families about Elm Lodge, and in particular the standard of care from our wonderful staff.

"She told us she was very happy and keen to email Central Bedfordshire Council with very positive feedback.