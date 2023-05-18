Mary and Edmund Flach have been the driving force behind the hugely successful “High 5s” youth club for youngsters aged between 8 and 18 with learning difficulties who meet up at the Scout Hut in Grovebury Road on Thursday evenings during school terms.

The hour-long youth club sessions are sponsored by Leighton Buzzard Mencap and supported by A dedicated band of student volunteers from both Cedars and Vandyke schools.

Says Mrs Flach, whose youngest daughter encouraged mum to become involved in the youth club: “I thought we would do it a year or two, but we got so much pleasure and satisfaction seeing the youngsters having fun and laughter; it was all the encouragement we needed to stay involved for nine years.”

Mary and Edmund Flach, with successor Stephanie Knight between them

Adds husband Edmund, 65: “We’ve been very lucky; we have excellent facilities at the Scout Hut and great support from families. We also have a successor with professional skills as a carer – but she needs at least two volunteer leaders in her support team to share the workload and promote new ideas.”

When Mr and Mrs Flach stand down in July/August, they will be succeeded by new youth club leader Stephanie Knight, 29, who studied psychology and sport at the university of Northampton, primary education with a sport specialism and is a qualified teacher who works full time at the MacIntyre residential school in Wingrave and has been involved in the Leighton Mencap High 5s youth club for the past year.

Says Stephanie, who has been involved in the Leighton Mencap High 5s youth club for the past year: “It’s just amazing to see what many of the youngsters with learning difficulties can achieve with support and encouragement. Additional voluntary help from adult enthusiastic supporters will enable us to take the High 5s club to a new level and provide more variety, enjoyment and fun for children who respond quickly and positively to the encouragement they are given.”

The Mencap appeal follows the crowning of King Charles and his national “Big Drive Out” initiative to raise awareness and benefits of volunteering throughout the UK to “make a difference in their communities”. It is not a profit-making or fundraising initiative.

Says Leighton Mencap chair Gaye Beattie: “The ‘Big Help Out’ call by King Charles is very timely and embraces many organisations, including the Scouts whose excellent facility in Grovebury Road, the use of which we are heavily dependent, enables us to help children with disabilities to get more fun and enjoyment out of life.

“Those wishing to support our Mencap activities that serve Leighton Buzzard and surrounding areas will get all the advice and guidance they need to make a difference in their community.”

Other Leighton Buzzard Mencap activities serving the community include the Opportunity Group for the families of young children, a social club for adults and the annual three week Summer Holiday Club for school-age children.

If you are interested in being one of the assistant leaders, or indeed in volunteering for any other role, Mencap would love to hear from you.

Please contact one of the three Trustees whose numbers are given below for an initial chat.